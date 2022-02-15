Louisville activist charged with attempted murder in shooting at mayoral hopeful's campaign office

A Louisville activist was charged with attempted murder Monday after shooting at mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in his campaign office, police said.

Quintez Brown, 21, was also arrested on four counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the incident, the Louisville Metro Police Department announced Monday.

The department did not provide details on any possible motive, but said it is believed the suspect acted alone.

According to the Courier Journal, Brown is a well-known civil rights activist in Louisville who also previously served as a former intern and editorial columnist for the newspaper.

He had recently announced that he would be running for Metro Council in District 5, according to the Courier Journal.

He also previously made headlines after going missing for about two weeks, prompting a search before he was found safe on July 1.

Monday's shooting unfolded at Greenberg's office at Butchertown Market shortly after 10 a.m., police said during a news conference.

Speaking to reporters, Greenberg, a Democratic candidate, said he had been holding a meeting with members of his team when the suspect walked into their office.

“When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed it directly at me and began shooting,” he said.

A bullet grazed his sweater but neither he nor campaign workers were injured. One campaign worker was able to shut the door and the suspect fled, according to Greenberg. He said the group then barricaded the room using desks and tables.

“We are shaken but safe,” Greenberg said, adding that the incident showed “much more needs to be done to end this senseless gun violence.”

The mayoral candidate declined to discuss the suspect or any possible motive for the case at the time, pointing to an ongoing police investigation into the incident.

In a tweet Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was "appalled to learn about the attempt on Craig Greenberg’s life."

"I have spoken with Craig and I am grateful that he is physically unharmed. Violence is never the answer," he said.