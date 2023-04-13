Louisville bank shooter was seeing counselor for depression and anxiety, family spokesperson says

The Louisville, Kentucky, bank shooter who killed five and injured eight others was seeing a counselor for depression and anxiety, a family friend said Thursday.

"His family was working with him and through it," Peter Palmer, an Indiana-based lawyer who is friends with the shooter's father, said in a phone call. "That’s about the extent of what they’re comfortable sharing at this point."

Palmer is not representing the family in the matter and is a spokesperson on their behalf. He said he does not know how long the shooter, Connor Sturgeon, had been seeking treatment and is unaware of any medication he may have been taking.

In a statement Tuesday, the family said he had "mental health challenges" that they were "actively addressing."

Five people were killed and eight others were injured, including the two officers, in Monday's shooting at Old National Bank. They were identified as bank employees Tommy Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; Jim Tutt, 64; Josh Barrick, 40; and Deana Eckert, 57.

From left, top James Tutt, Juliana Farmer, and Deana Eckert. From left, bottom, Tommy Elliott, Joshua Barrick. via Facebook; via LinkedIn

Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head, underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition. The other officer, Cory Galloway, was grazed on his left side, police said.

Sturgeon, an employee at the bank, opened fire with an AR-15 style rifle during a board meeting. Officers were dispatched at 8:38 a.m. and arrived at the bank at 8:41 a.m. Police made entry into the building confirming the shooter was down at 8:45 a.m., according to a timeline shared by police in body-camera footage.

Authorities also released several 911 calls, including one from the shooter's mother. In it, she said her son had a gun and was headed toward the bank. She said she received a phone call from her son's roommate who was concerned.

"I need your help," she told the operator.

At the time the mother made the call, the shooter was already at the bank and other 911 calls were coming in.

Palmer said the family had no indication Sturgeon was planning the attack and did not know he owned a gun. Police said the shooter purchased the weapon from an authorized seller on April 4.

Shortly before the rampage, the shooter texted his mother, father and brother that he loved them, according to Palmer, who said the family did not find the message alarming.

The shooter had also apparently written a note, police said.

Authorities have not disclosed what the note said. Palmer said the family has not seen it, does not know what it says and has not requested to see the note from law enforcement.

The family plans to have Sturgeon tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE, a form of brain degeneration that has been found in professional athletes who have suffered concussions. It is often linked to progressive behavior, mood and cognitive abnormalities, the Concussion Legacy Foundation said.

The shooter suffered concussions while playing middle school football and high school basketball, according to Palmer. To avoid further injury, the shooter began wearing a helmet when he played basketball, he said.

"It's something that they're looking into with the medical examiner," Palmer said.