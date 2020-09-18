Louisville city council votes 'no confidence' in mayor for handling of Breonna Taylor case

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Louisville, Kentucky's city council Thursday night approved a “no confidence” resolution against Mayor Greg Fischer, citing his handling of the death of Breonna Taylor and the unrest that followed.

The resolution expressing "concern/no confidence in the leadership demonstrated by Mayor Greg Fischer" passed 22-4. An earlier resolution asking the mayor to resign was nixed in favor of one seeking specific reforms.

"The Council believes that Mayor Greg Fischer failed to hold leadership of the Louisville Metro Police Department (“LMPD”) properly accountable," the approved resolution stated.

Among the list of recommendations were calls to increase affordable housing, limit development in at-risk neighborhoods unless the development is black-owned and affordable, and complete a top-to-bottom review of the police department by the end of the year.

Fischer responded with humility, saying in a video Thursday night, "Metro Council voiced its displeasure about how I’ve handed some of those challenges."

"I apologize for this," he said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Events in Louisville have been under national scrutiny since police shot and killed emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor while serving a "no-knock" warrant in March. Taylor was in her home with boyfriend Kenneth Walker when Louisville officers raided her apartment just after midnight.

A warrant was executed to search for drugs or cash from drug trafficking in connection with an investigation involving her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, a convicted drug dealer. Glover had been using Taylor’s address to receive packages, according to authorities.

No drugs or money were recovered during the raid, according to the search warrant inventory document obtained by NBC News.

Officers have said they were fired upon as they entered the home, but Taylor’s family has said Walker believed the home was being broken into and fired his legally owned gun to defend himself.

In June, Louisville officials passed Breonna's Law. The measure banned the use of no-knock warrants, which allow police to forcibly enter people's homes without warning.

The city of Louisville settled a wrongful death suit filed by Taylor’s family for $12 million on Tuesday, which did not require the city to admit any wrongdoing.

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, sued three Louisville Metro Police Department officers in late April. The lawsuit alleged that police used excessive force and that the search was grossly negligent. In an amended complaint filed in July, Taylor's family claimed the raid was connected to a gentrification project.

Palmer said Tuesday during a news conference that the settlement was “only the beginning of getting full justice” for her daughter.

“We must not lose focus on what the real job is,” Palmer said. “It's time to move forward with the criminal charges, because she deserves that and much more.”

Two officers involved in the raid and the detective who obtained the warrant were placed on administrative leave. One officer, Brett Hankison, who shot 10 rounds blindly into Taylor's apartment was fired in June.

None of the officers involved in the case have been charged.

Taylor, who had no criminal record, has become a national symbol for racial injustice as her death gained heightened attention in recent months. Her image has been shared across social media as thousands of people, including NBA star LeBron James and Oprah Winfrey, have called for the officers to be charged in her death.