Louisville corrections officer fired after appearing in video mocking police and Breonna Taylor’s death

A Kentucky corrections officer has been fired after he appeared in a mock recruitment video for Louisville police, referencing the death of Breonna Taylor and asking, "Do you want to kill people and be able to get off for it?"

Turhan Knight, a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer since 2018, was terminated Thursday after the video surfaced, Major Darrell Goodlett with the LMDC said.

In the video, Knight appeared to pose as a Louisville Metro Police officer and walked among patrol vehicles, saying, “Trying to repair broken relationships and brother, we need you.”

“We need backup, answer the call, be a part of a great, great police department. Never mind what happened to Breonna Taylor, we killed that b----,” he said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, was fatally shot during a botched police raid in her Louisville apartment in March 2020. Her death sparked national protests decrying police brutality and four officers were federally charged with violating Taylor’s civil rights this month.

“You want to drive vehicles like this? And fly in planes? Do you want to be able to have unlimited off-duty? Do you want to be able to support your family? Do you want to kill people and be able to get off for it? Join Louisville Metro Police Department,” Knight continued in the video.

The department of corrections learned about the clip early last week and confirmed the footage to NBC News.

"Director (Jerry) Collins was disgusted by the content of the video and moved as quickly as possible to terminate Knight. Knight’s behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the professionalism and spirit of service that we strive for at LMDC," Goodlett said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called the video "hideous," and said Knight "was fired immediately."

"There is zero excuse for his insensitivity. He has brought great shame upon Metro Corrections and all of Louisville Metro Government," Fischer said in a statement shared to NBC affiliate WAVE of Louisville.

"I deeply apologize to the family of Breonna Taylor and all of the hard working and ethical employees of Louisville Metro Government. One person will not tarnish the good work we attempt to do on behalf of our residents.”

Knight told the station the video was made Aug. 18 and apologized for the clip. He said he had sent his letter of resignation to the department two weeks ago after accepting another job.

“I understand that the video was insensitive and I am deeply remorseful for even making it,” Knight said.

NBC News attempted to reach Knight for comment by e-mail and phone. Several listed phone numbers for him were disconnected.

Daniel Johnson, the president of the union that represents Louisville corrections officers, told NBC News they won't appeal Knight's termination, saying "there is no place in public service for anyone that would do something so insensitive."

"We believe the termination was absolutely justified and was the right decision. Knight’s views and opinions of LMPD does not reflect those of FOP Lodge 77. There will be no appeal from the FOP on his termination and we are glad to see the department take quick action to end his employment," he said.

Johnson confirmed that Knight had submitted a resignation letter to the department.