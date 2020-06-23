Louisville detective fired over killing of Breonna Taylor

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

One of three Kentucky police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor earlier this year was fired Tuesday, authorities said.

Breonna Taylor during a graduation ceremony in Louisville, Ky. Courtesy of Family of Breonna Taylor / AFP - Getty Images

In a two-page letter to Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison, chief Robert J. Schroeder said that Hankison violated the department’s regulations and deadly force standards.

“Based upon my review, these are extreme violations of our policies,” he wrote. “I find your conduct a shock to the conscience.”

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison. Louisville Metro Police Department

Taylor, 26, an African American emergency-room technician, was killed by police March 13 after three plainclothes officers used a "no-knock" warrant to enter her apartment around 12:40 a.m. as part of a drug investigation.

Taylor was shot eight times.

The case has drawn widespread criticism and national protests. Two other officers are on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.