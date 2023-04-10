Louisville gunman livestreamed deadly attack on downtown bank, police say

The Kentucky shooter who opened fire Monday at a downtown Louisville bank, killing four and injuring nine others, livestreamed the attack, police said.

Connor Sturgeon, 25, opened fire at the Old National Bank where he worked, said interim Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel. Responding officers were immediately met by gunfire, returned fire and killed him, police said.

The gunman used a rifle in the shooting, which left three people in critical condition, the chief said. One of those was a Louisville officer who had just graduated from the police academy, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

The chief confirmed said Monday afternoon that the shooter livestreamed the attack but didn't provide any additional details.

"The suspect was livestreaming, and, unfortunately, that's tragic to know that incident was out there and captured. We're hopeful that we can have that footage removed," Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, said in a statement that it had “quickly removed the livestream of this tragic incident this morning.”

The University of Alabama said a person named Connor Sturgeon attended UA from fall 2016 to December 2020. Sturgeon was in a special accelerated program to earn bachelor's and master's degrees simultaneously. He graduated with degrees in commerce and business administration and a master's in finance, the university said.

Other mass shooters have previously livestreamed attacks. In March 2019, a white supremacist from Australia live-streamed on Facebook the mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed 51 people.

In May 2022, a mass shooter in Buffalo, New York, livestreamed on Twitch an attack that killed 10 at the Buffalo Tops Friendly Market.