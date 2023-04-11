Louisville shooter legally purchased gun less than a week before massacre

A "suicidal" gunman legally purchased the high-powered rifle, used to kill five co-workers at a Louisville bank, less than a week before the carnage unfolded, officials said Tuesday.

Connor Sturgeon, 25, bought the AR-15-style weapon on April 4 from an authorized seller, Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters.

"We have also learned that he purchased the weapon used in this tragic incident yesterday on April 4," she said. "He purchased the weapon legally from one of the local dealerships here in Louisville."

Congressman Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat who represents Louisville, revealed that the killer had sent disturbing text messages signaling he was considering harming himself before Monday's shooting.

“We know he left a note, we know he texted or called at least one person to let them know that he was suicidal and contemplating harm," McGarvey said. "But we don't have the tools on the books to deal with someone who is an imminent danger to themselves or to others."

Louisville police also disclosed that police body camera footage would be made public Tuesday afternoon, showing how officers confronted Sturgeon on Monday morning at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

Deana Eckert, 57, was rushed to the hospital following the shooting barrage before her death was announced Monday night.

Earlier on Monday, police identified the four other victims as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64.

Officer Wilt, 26, was shot in the head and underwent surgery on Monday before he was listed in critical condition, officials said.