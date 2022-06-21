LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, was punched in the city’s Fourth Street Live entertainment district on Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, is “doing fine,” according to a tweet from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department. The department released photos of a suspect they are trying to locate.

Police in Kentucky’s largest city said they will release more information as it becomes available.

Saturday's attack occurred months after Louisville activist Quintez Brown was charged with attempted murder after shooting at Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in his campaign office, police said.

A bullet grazed Greenberg's sweater but neither he nor his campaign workers were injured.