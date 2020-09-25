Louisville protesters march for second night after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered downtown on Thursday night, a day after two police officers were shot during protests against a grand jury’s decision not to file charges in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

After months of demands by people across the country for police accountability, demonstrators spilled into the streets to voice their support for Taylor's memory and for her grieving family.

Some called for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release all the evidence in the case while others carried “Black Lives Matter” and “United Not Divided” signs and questioned whether justice would ever be served in Louisville, Kentucky.

In the early evening, demonstrators blocked an intersection and chanted, "Whose streets? Our streets."

People participate in a protest, in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday. Darron Cummings / AP

Hundreds of protesters swelled into the area. They were joined by a group of 30 armed people who said they showed up to protect businesses from possible vandalism.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday extended the 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew through the weekend. Roadblocks and barricades remained in place downtown.

The grand jury’s decision announced Wednesday drew sharp criticism from protesters and local activists who had called for three officers involved in the violence at Taylor's home to be charged in her death.

Brett Hankison was the only officer involved in the early morning raid on Taylor's Louisville apartment who was charged, but not in her death. He is accused of first-degree wanton endangerment. Det. Myles Cosgrove, the officer whose rounds killed Taylor, according to the indictment, was not charged.

Taylor, 26, an emergency medical technician, was fatally shot in her home on March 13 after Louisville police officers executed a no-knock warrant to search for drugs or cash in connection with an investigation involving her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, a convicted drug dealer.

Glover had been using Taylor’s address to receive packages, according to authorities.

The Rev. Charles Elliott Jr. speaks with demonstrators, in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday. John Minchillo / AP

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who was with her when officers arrived at the door, told police the officers did not identify themselves. Worried as they pounded on the door, he said, he fired off one round from a gun he was licensed to have. It injured one officer, and police returned fire, killing Taylor and shooting up a neighbor's apartment.

During protests Wednesday night, two Louisville police officers were shot while responding to a report of a large crowd and gunfire. Larynzo Johnson, 26, was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Louisville police arrested 127 people during protests Wednesday.

Chloe Atkins reported from Louisville and Dennis Romero from California.