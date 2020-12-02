'Love & Hip Hop' star arrested after allegedly punching Disney worker

A "Love & Hip Hop" star was arrested after allegedly punching a Disney employee who disapproved of his coronavirus joke, authorities said.

Spectacular Blue Smith, 35, was taken into custody Monday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with battery and was held on $500 bail.

The incident took place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, where Smith and his son were standing in line for a ride when he allegedly made a sneezing gesture and said “coronavirus,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Disney employee told deputies that he told Smith the joke was not funny.

“I thought it was,” Smith allegedly said in response, according to the arrest report.

After the worker asked Smith to step out of the line multiple times, Smith refused, the arrest report said.

And when the Disney worker attempted to block Smith from walking past him, Smith allegedly punched him, once in the jaw and another at his temple, according to the arrest report.

Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The employee was treated for minor injuries at Orlando Health-Horizon West hospital in Winter Garden, about 10 minutes north of the park.