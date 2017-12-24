Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
News

Luann de Lesseps, ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star, arrested in Florida

by Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A star of the reality television series "The Real Housewives of New York City" has been arrested in Florida.

Image: Luann de Lesseps
Luann de Lesseps on Dec. 24, 2017. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Palm Beach County court records show 52-year-old Luann de Lesseps was booked into jail Sunday on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

The Palm Bach Post reported Judge Ted Booras ordered de Lesseps released without bond.

advertisement

The circumstances of de Lesseps' arrest late Saturday in Palm Beach were not immediately available in court records. Messages left Sunday morning for a Palm Beach Police spokesman were not immediately returned.

The newspaper reported that a prosecutor said de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer, and she made threatening comments before she was arrested.

'Real Housewives' star Luann de Lesseps faces felony charges 0:42

Associated Press
Topics News, Celebrity, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story Alleged neo-Nazi teen suspected of killing Virginia couple
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement