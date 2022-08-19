Luke Knox, brother of Buffalo Bills' Dawson Knox and college football player, dies at 22

Luke Knox, a Florida International University football player and brother of Buffalo Bills' Dawson Knox, was found dead on campus at 22 Wednesday night.

Knox, who previously played football at the University of Mississippi, joined FIU's football team this summer. His brother Dawson also played college football at the University of Mississippi.

"Today, our hearts are heavy as the FIU community mourns the loss of one of our Panthers, student athlete Luke Knox," FIU Interim President Kenneth Jessell said in a video statement posted on the university's Twitter account. "Luke’s untimely death is deeply felt among his FIU family, his friends, classmates, teammates, coaches and mentors.

A university spokesperson would not comment on the circumstances surrounding Knox's death but said the Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating.

No foul play is suspected in Knox's death, Miami-Dade Detective Chris Thomas told NBC News. The police department is awaiting a death determination report for Knox.

In a press conference on Thursday, Buffalo Bills' Head Coach Sean McDermott mourned the passing of the 22-year-old.

"My heart goes out to, our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time, and we’re right there with him and supporting him and his family," he said.

FIU Head Football Coach Mike MacIntyre, who coached Knox at University of Mississippi and FIU, took to Twitter to "extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in the statement. "I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time."

The University of Mississippi also took to Twitter to remember their former football player.

"Our hearts are broken over the sudden passing of Luke Knox," the tweet read. "Please keep the Knox family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.