Lunchables may soon be available in a school cafeteria near you

We all know Lunchables — the miniature snack-pack filled with pieces of ham and crackers, or small DIY pizzas that have excited American children for years.

Now, Lunchables won't only be available at grocery stores nationwide, but at schools where children can buy them directly or receive them through a free lunch program, Kraft Heinz announced Tuesday.

Starting this year, school administrators will be able to buy two different Lunchables offerings for the 2023-2024 school year: Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stacker and Extra Cheesy Pizza, Kraft Heinz spokesperson Jenna Thornton told NBC News.

Much like the name suggests, Turkey and Cheddar Lunchables include slices of turkey and cheddar with crackers and the Extra Cheesy Pizza includes a Kraft cheese blend, pizza sauce and crusts.

Thornton says the two Lunchables now meet National School Lunch Program (NSLP) guidelines and "have a specialized recipe that incorporates more protein and whole grains," "reduced saturated fat and sodium, and an increased serving size."

"Not only does Lunchables keep kids powered throughout the day but it powers kids’ creativity and fun during mealtime," Thornton said.

According to Kraft Heinz, the turkey and cheddar option comes in a is 3.5 ounces container and includes 2 ounce equivalents of meat/meat alternative, 1 ounce equivalent of grain and "meets whole grain rich criteria." The pizza option is in a 5.05 ounce container and also includes 2 ounce equivalents of meat/meat alternative, 2 ounce equivalents of grain, 1.8 cup of red/orange vegetables and “meets whole grain rich criteria.”

Ingredients for the Turkey and Cheddar Lunchables include roasted turkey with added smoke flavor, as well as preservatives such as sodium nitrate and Tertiary butylhydroquinone or TBHQ, while the pizza option includes sodium benzoate, a preservative that's common in processed foods, according to the National Library of Medicine.