March 29, 2019, 2:41 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Actress Lupita Nyong'o apologized after facing backlash for comments she made that one of the characters she plays in the horror film "Us" was inspired by a disorder that impacts people who have experienced emotional or physical trauma.

"The thought that I would, in a way, offend them was not my intention," Nyong'o said on "The View" on Thursday. "In my mind, I wasn't interested in vilifying or demonizing the condition. I crafted Red with love and care."

In Jordan Peele's latest movie about a family who encounters their evil doppelgängers, Nyong'o plays two characters by the names of Adelaide Wilson and Red.

During an interview with Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of “Us,” the actress said she drew inspiration for Red's husky, shaky voice from Spasmodic Dysphonia, a neurological condition that causes a person's voice to go into periods of spasm.

The disorder affects roughly 50,000 people in North America and is triggered by "illnesses such as viral infection, head trauma, bronchitis, surgery, or a stressful event," according to the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association.

Lupita Nyong'o in "US" Universal Pictures

The actress' comments quickly drew criticism from disability and disorder organizations including RespectAbility, a nonprofit which fights stigmas placed on people with disabilities.

"The issue at hand is that in order to intentionally achieve a creepy effect, the creative choice was to make the character have a disability — and demonizing the disability," the organization wrote in a lengthy post on its website.

The National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association also issued a statement criticizing the actress, saying that for many people with the disorder their voices are considered "haunting."

I am greatly concerned that our condition has been demonized. Now in the public eye, we are “creepy” sound like we have “swallowed a cheese grater.” Our voice is that of a monster. I believe this mocks our disability, should be strongly condemned. @nytimes #SD #US — Margot Durkin (@mrsdurkinmuses) March 25, 2019

"We applaud the work of Ms. Nyong’o and this opportunity to educate about this rare voice condition, but for the Spasmodic Dysphonia community, this disorder does not end when the movie is over," the organization said.

Nyong'o said on "The View" that when she said her character was inspired by the disorder she had hoped to shed light on it, not offend anyone.

"In mentioning, Spasmodic Dysphonia, I may have been disproportionate to what it actually is in the film," she said. "I say sorry to anyone I may have offended."