A man was arrested Saturday on Long Island, New York, while driving for Lyft after a check of his driver's license revealed it had been suspended 17 times.
Leith Crossen, 57, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was in a Volkswagen Jetta near Cold Spring Harbor train station. An officer responding to a 911 call of a possible intoxicated driver found him stopped in his car at about 9:35 p.m., Suffolk County police said.
Crossen was not intoxicated, police said. He had just dropped off a passenger and was out of gas. A check of his driver's license showed it had been suspended 17 times, according to police.
Crossen was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operations of a motor vehicle, a felony.
He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday at Suffolk County District Court. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer.
Lyft did not immediately respond to NBC News' inquiry on whether Crossen was still employed by the ride-share company.