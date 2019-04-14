Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 14, 2019, 6:15 PM GMT By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Rideshare company Lyft is temporarily pulling its electric bicycles from three major cities after some riders reported braking issues.

The e-bikes, which can be powered with electricity or by pedaling, have been removed from New York City, San Francisco's Bay Area and Washington, D.C. Approximately 3,000 of Lyft's 20,000 bikes in those three cities have been pulled.

“After a small number of reports and out of an abundance of caution, we are proactively pausing our electric bikes from service in three markets. Safety always comes first,” Lyft spokesperson Julie Wood said in an email to NBC News.

Lyft recently received reports that the brake force on the front wheel of its e-bikes was stronger than anticipated and could potentially cause a fall.

The company is now working with its supplier and a third-party engineering firm to investigate the cause of the over-powered brakes.

Lyft said its classic bicycles will still be available while it fixes the e-bikes.