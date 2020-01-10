MacDill Air Force Base in Florida briefly on lockdown due to report of nearby armed suspect

MacDill Air Force Base, the Tampa, Florida-based headquarters of U.S. Central Command, was briefly on lockdown Friday morning following a report of an armed suspect nearby.
The base said in a statement it went on lockdown at approximately 7 a.m. after local authorities reported "there was an armed and dangerous suspect near the Tanker Way gate area of MacDill Air Force Base."
There were no shots fired on MacDill and no injuries to MacDill employees, the base said. Local authorities were currently searching for a suspect, the base said in an earlier statement.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office later confirmed there was no active shooter on MacDill. The lockdown was lifted after about an hour, with all gates other than the Tanker Way gate opened, according to the base.
U.S. Central Command oversees American military operations in the Middle East. In addition to USCENTCOM, U.S. Special Operations Command is headquartered at MacDill.