MacDill Air Force Base in Florida briefly on lockdown due to report of nearby armed suspect

MacDill Air Force Base, the Tampa, Florida-based headquarters of U.S. Central Command, was briefly on lockdown Friday morning following a report of a nearby armed suspect.
The base said in a statement that it went on lockdown at approximately 7 a.m. due to a "potential armed suspect near the Tanker Way gate area of MacDill AFB." The statement added that local authorities were currently searching for a suspect, and that MacDill first responders were on the scene.
The lockdown was lifted about an hour later, with all gates other than the Tanker Way gate opened, after officials from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was no active shooter on MacDill.
U.S. Central Command oversees American military operations in the Middle East. In addition to USCENTCOM, U.S. Special Operations Command is headquartered at MacDill.
