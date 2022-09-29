MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband, teacher Dan Jewett

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott filed for divorce from her second husband, former school teacher Daniel Jewett, ending their 1 1/2-year-old union, court records showed.

Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, had tied the knot with Jewett in March of last year before filing divorce papers this week in King County Superior Court in Washington state.

The boilerplate divorce petition showed the pair had already entered a "prenuptial agreement, separation contract, or community property agreement."

That paperwork and the exact details of how their massive fortune will be divided was not immediately included in the court record.

Scott, 52, has a net worth of $33.8 billion, Forbes magazine has estimated.

The pair now have have to wait 90 days, under Washington law, from Monday's filing date for the divorce to become final.

That 90-day cooling off countdown from Monday means the split could become official as soon as the final week of December — and could allow Scott and Jewett to file their 2022 federal taxes as individuals, University of Washington law professor Terry Price said.

"I have no doubt that some very highly competent tax lawyers have advised her about this. There could be some benefit to that (filing as an individual) or some business strategy to it," Price, who teaches family law, told NBC News on Thursday.

"When you're a billionaire, these things are not accidental. I feel really, really certain of that."

Jewett, a former Seattle science teacher, and his lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.