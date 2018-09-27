Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A body believed to be that of a 6-year-old boy with special needs who went missing in North Carolina over the weekend was found on Thursday afternoon, police said.

6-year-old Maddox Ritch, who went missing on Saturday. Gastonia Police Dept.

Authorities have notified the parents of the boy, Maddox Ritch, and identification of the body will be done by the medical examiner's office, the Gastonia police department said in a statement.

Ritch, who has autism and is nonverbal, was last seen by his father and another adult at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia on Saturday, police have said.

The FBI and two dozen agencies worked to locate him in the days that followed, with around 100 people scouring more than 1,400 acres in and around the park on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing, the FBI's office in Charlotte said in a tweet.

Law enforcement officials said they planned to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for updates.