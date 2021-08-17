Mae Whitman reveals she's pansexual

Mae Whitman opened up about her sexuality on Monday, sharing on Twitter that she is pansexual.

Whitman, who starred in "Parenthood" and "Good Girls," voices a young lesbian witch named Amity Blight on the Disney animated series “The Owl House." The show made history by having Disney's first bisexual lead character, according to Variety. Its second season debuted in June.

In her tweet, Whitman commended the show for its representation of the LGBTQIA community.

“Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House," the 33-year-old wrote in a tweet. "Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH.”

In a follow-up tweet, Whitman provided a link to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Accelerating Bi+ Acceptance website.

“I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders," Whitman wrote. "This is the word that fits me best and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)"

