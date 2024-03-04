Mail carrier fatally shot in postal van in Ohio

A mail carrier in Ohio was fatally shot in his postal van over the weekned in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Jonte Davis, 33, was wounded “while inside his U.S. postal van by a suspect in another vehicle,” Warren police said Sunday on Facebook.

Officers said they responded to a report of shots fired about 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 600 Block of Olive Avenue NE in Warren, a city in northeast Ohio.

Police and emergency medical personnel performed live-saving measures on Davis, who later died from his wounds at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center, police said.

Within hours after police responded to the shooting scene, a suspect vehicle was found on a driveway at a residence on Maryland Avenue NE, police said. A search warrant for the home and the vehicle was obtained, police said.

No one with Warren police could be immediately reached for comment Monday afternoon to provide an update on the case.

“Several individuals” have been interviewed at the department’s police station, according to the police statement.

However, police added, “There is no one in custody at this time for this targeted attack. It is believed at this time that the victim and suspect(s) knew each other.”

The FBI and USPS are assisting with the investigation, police said. No one with the FBI’s office in Cleveland could be immediately reached for comment.

Warren is about 60 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland.