Paper mill explosion rocks small town of Jay, Maine

An explosion at a paper mill rocked a small Maine town on Wednesday, as a passerby captured images of the terrifying blast.
The Androscoggin Mill in Jay, about 30 miles northwest of Augusta, was first reported to Franklin County Sheriff's deputies at 12:04 p.m., officials said.
Dramatic video from the scene captured the moment of the blast. (WARNING: Strong language.)
A handful of employees were treated for respiratory irritation.
"Very grateful, very thankful there are no injuries," said Roxie Lassetter, human resources manager for the mill's owner, Pixelle Specialty Solutions. "Everyone at the mill site's accounted for."
The blast happened in the facility's "digester" where wood chips, water and chemicals - called "pulping liquor" - are mixed, making for the pulp that eventually becomes paper.
“I am closely monitoring all information concerning the explosion at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay," Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in statement.
“I urge Maine people to stay far away from the scene, to stay safe and to allow first responders to work as quickly as they can. I ask the people of Maine to join me in praying for the safety and well being of all those in and around this historic mill."
The mill employees about 500 workers and probably about 165 to 175 were on premises when the blast happened - though none immediately near the explosion site, according to Lassetter.
"The damage was significant. It may be morning before we know the answer to that question is," said Lassetter, when asked what ignited the explosion. "We don't have any idea what caused the failure."
Gov. Mills said the blast comes as a particularly challenging moment for Maine residents, who like all other Americans, have been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
"In this already difficult moment, let us summon the strength and resilience which has defined us as Maine people throughout our history and which has sustained us and carried us through our most challenging times," Mills said.