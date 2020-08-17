Man, 32, dies after getting trapped inside water slide pipe at Arizona aquatic center

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A 32-year-old man died after being trapped for hours inside a water slide pipe at an aquatic center in Arizona, police said.

A police officer patrolling the area near the Eldorado Aquatic and Fitness Center in Scottsdale heard what he believed to be faint calls for help at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

A 32-year-old transient man was found dead at a Scottsdale fitness center on Monday. KPNX

After an extensive search, officers determined the calls were coming from inside the locked aquatic center, Scottsdale police said in a news release.

Police said the man had entered the facility by climbing over a fence and then crawled inside of a large cylindrical steel center support for the water slide, where he became stuck.

Officers and firefighters had limited communication with the man before he became unresponsive and died, police said.

It then took several hours to dismantle the structure to recover his body.

The man has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of survivors.

The investigation is ongoing. The facility features a 13-lane lap pool, four diving boards, two large water slides, a large play pool, a water playground and a fitness center, according to its website.

Calls to the aquatic center went unanswered Monday.