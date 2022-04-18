Man, 56, dies after getting trapped in Southern California car wash, police say

A man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his vehicle and got pinned against machinery, officials said.

The fatal accident unfolded late Friday at a self-service car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, which is about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego and 110 miles south of central Los Angeles, police said.

That's where the unidentified man, 56, became "trapped between a 2014 Scion XB and a part of the car wash machinery," according to a police statement.

"The preliminary investigation indicated that the man drove into the car wash and for an unknown reason, tried to exit his vehicle," the statement continued.

"The vehicle then rolled forward, pinning the man between the car and the machinery. It does not appear the car wash had been activated at the time of the collision."

It wasn't clear what piece of machinery the victim was pinned against.

Investigators and representatives for the car wash could not be reached for comment on Monday.