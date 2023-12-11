Man accused of firing shot outside NY synagogue charged with new count

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A New York man who allegedly fired a shotgun into the air outside a synagogue last week and remarked “Free Palestine” to officers was charged with an additional federal count Monday, prosecutors said.

Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, is now charged with conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, for allegedly having a friend buy the Kel-Tec KS7 pump-action shotgun that he fired outside Temple Israel.

He had previously been charged with one count of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, because he uses marijuana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York said.

No one was hurt in the incident that occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Alkhader had the friend buy him the gauge shotgun in early November because Alkhader thought he was ineligible to buy one due to some type of order of protection or restraining order, according to a criminal complaint.

The friend lied on a federal form, indicating the gun was for himself, the complaint says. The friend was given the money to buy the gun and an extra $200 to make the purchase, it says.