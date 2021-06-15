Man accused of killing 2 co-workers, wounding 2 more in Alabama plant shooting

A man is on the run after opening fire Tuesday morning inside an Alabama fire hydrant factory, leaving two co-workers dead and two others injured, police said.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. CT at the Mueller Co. in Albertville, a city about 75 miles northeast of Birmingham, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

"For an unknown reason an employee of the industry began firing a weapon at fellow employees," the chief said in a statement.

The two injured co-workers were taken to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment, Smith said. The identities and conditions of the victims were not immediately released.

Two employees of the Mueller Co. are dead following a shooting incident in Albertville, Ala., on June 15, 2021. via WAFF

After the shooting, the suspected gunman sped away from the scene, according to Smith. His name has not been released.

Mueller Co. is a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based industrial manufacturing company that has 11 locations across the U.S. and Canada. It is one of North America's largest suppliers of potable water distribution products, including fire hydrants, according to the company's website.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.