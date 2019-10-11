Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt
A man accused of killing his estranged wife by running her over with his car then attacking her with a machete on a New York City street in broad daylight last week was arrested in Pennsylvania Thursday, police said.
Victor Mateo, 63, had been on the run since Oct. 3 when the New York City Police Department said they received reports at about 7 a.m. of a woman in a Bronx neighborhood who was unconscious and unresponsive and suffering from multiple lacerations.
The woman, identified as Noelia Mateo, 58, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Mateo was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals and the Pennsylvania State Police. He was due in court for an extradition hearing Friday.