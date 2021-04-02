Man accused of killing four in Calif. shooting charged with murder

The man accused of killing four people, including a 9-year-old boy, when he allegedly opened fire at a business complex in Orange, California, was charged Friday with four counts of felony murder.

The shooting took place Wednesday evening at offices for Unified Homes, which sells mobile homes.

A woman was found dead on an upstairs outdoor landing, police said. A man was found in an office building and another woman was found in a separate office building. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said at a news conference Thursday that the child was being protected by one of the women when he was killed.

A fifth person, a woman, was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

The suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, suffered gunshot wounds after opening fire on two Orange police officers. He was hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

In addition to murder, Gonzalez was charged with one felony count of attempted murder, two felony counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one felony enhancement of premeditation, and numerous firearm charges.

“Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces as the community mourns the loss of four innocent lives, including a young boy, as a result of the horrific events that unfolded Wednesday evening and we pray for the recovery of the sole survivor,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a statement.

