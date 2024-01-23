Man accused of killing his wife and fleeing the country facing trial in U.S. after more than 30 years on the run

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A man who fled the country after he was charged with the murder of his estranged wife more than 30 years ago is now behind bars in northern Virginia and awaiting trial.

Jose Lazaro Cruz, then age 24, was charged with stabbing to death mother-of-three Ana Jurado, 24, in West Falls Church, Virginia, on April 30, 1991.

Cruz was identified as the prime suspect, but he traveled to El Salvador before authorities could apprehend him. The Central American country for years did not allow extradition, plus his location was unknown, making it impossible to have him deported.

Police said he had remarried and started a new family in El Salvador and was working as a truck driver.

However, in July 2022 authorities learned he had tried to enter Costa Rica to visit family but was detained. Fairfax County Police, with the help of U.S. marshals and the Department of Justice, were able to apply for his extradition, which happened last week.

Police shared video of Cruz being led from an SUV in handcuffs.

Kevin Davis, chief of Fairfax County Police, said at a news conference Monday that this wasn't a traditional cold case, in that police were confident who carried out the crime, but couldn't reach him.

“He was on the lam, he was on the run, he avoided accountability for something he did nearly 33 years ago. There is a reason in this country why there is no statute of limitations on the ultimate crime of murder and that is reserved for special circumstances such as this one," he said.

"We’ve never forgotten the family, we’ve never forgotten the seriousness of this senseless crime and we never stopped," he added.

Cruz was found dead near her home. A local resident told NBC News Washington at the time: “I heard a scream and I lifted up my head and looked out and I saw two people out on the sidewalk, it looked like they were fighting.”

Lt. Col. Eli Cory said at the news conference that the suspect had initially tried to enter Canada, but was turned away for having a fraudulent passport. From there, he traveled to Houston and crossed the southern border with the help of a people smuggler.

The homicide detective who brought the original charge against Cruz, Fred Pfeiff, has since died. But his son, Aaron Pfeiff, is a second lieutenant with Fairfax County police and was at the news conference Monday.

"Bringing closure to the victims’ families wasn’t just a duty for him, it was a commitment," Aaron Pfeiff said.