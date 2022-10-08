Man accused of killing wife, parents in shooting rampage in New York state

A man went on a shooting rampage that ended with the death of his wife, mother and father, before he killed himself, authorities in Erie County, New York, said Friday.

The violence happened late Thursday morning east of Buffalo, New York. Erie County Sheriff's Office detectives released additional details about the crimes Friday, officials said.

Erik Bergum, 43, is accused of shooting his wife, Mary Beth Bergum, 37, before going to another residence, where he fatally shot his mother, Nancy Bergum, 64, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said at a news conference.

Erik Bergum then went to the Ten X Shooting Club, fired off rounds at its range with his father, Mark Bergum, 64, at his side, then fatally shot him, Garcia said.

Ten X Shooting Range in Lancaster, New York. Google Maps

The son then killed himself, the sheriff said.

Erik Bergum had a permit for a handgun or "pistol," and detectives were trying to determine if it's the one used during the spree, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at the news conference.

The sheriff said the crime scenes included two residences in the town of Clarence as well as the range, which officials said was in nearby Newstead. The shooting range also has an address listed online in adjacent Lancaster.

The suspect left a note in a vehicle parked near the range that included a schedule of the attacks, officials said. It did not offer a motive for the violence.

"For closure purposes, we all want to know why, and the community wants to know why," Flynn said.

Garcia said that the attacks came to their attention after the gun range shooting, which prompted deputies to do welfare checks at the residences affiliated with the suspect's wife and mother.

When they went to those addresses, the women were found dead, he said.

Erik and Mary Beth Bergum's four children were at school during the attacks, authorities said.

"The entire community is rallying, not only behind the kids but behind the investigation," Flynn said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.