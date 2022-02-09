A man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman on a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, to London last week, police said.

Authorities were alerted to an incident on an inbound flight on Jan. 31 around 6:30 a.m. local time and met the aircraft as it arrived to Heathrow Airport, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Officers then arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of rape. He was later released “under investigation,” police said. His name was not released.

The woman, also 40, is “being supported by specialist officers and enquiries are ongoing,” according to police.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told NBC News the flight’s crew called ahead and notified local authorities "as soon as they became aware of these allegations.”

“We will cooperate with law enforcement on any investigation,” the airline said.