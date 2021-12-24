Man accused in shootings of two homeless people in Miami arrested

A man who allegedly shot two homeless people on Miami streets has been arrested, city officials announced Thursday.

Willy Maceo Suarez, 25, was arrested on allegations of murder and attempted murder, interim Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said at a news conference.

It’s not clear if Suarez has an attorney. The public defender’s office that serves the area did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Morales said motive wasn’t clear in the crimes.

“Homeless individuals, for apparent no reason, have been brutally targeted,” he said.

The police investigation moved fast after two homeless people were found shot roughly two hours apart Tuesday, Morales said. The first victim, discovered by people who flagged down police, was in a hospital's trauma unit in "extremely critical condition," he said.

A few miles north, someone reported a person "unresponsive on the ground" to authorities, the chief said. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Security video showed a black vehicle stop and shoot the victim "several times," Morales said.

The incidents were quickly connected because of the time frame, geography and because of the victims were homeless, the chief said.

Security video helped detectives identify the vehicle’s make, model and license plate number, and led to Suarez's arrest, Morales said.

Ballistics testing subsequently matched rounds used in both of Tuesday's attacks, he said.

When police found Suarez, he had a gun with a caliber used in both shootings, the chief said.

Police are trying to determine if Suarez may also be connected to an Oct. 16 fatal shooting of a homeless man downtown, but say they lack physical evidence to tie him to the case.

An investigator said Suarez resembled a man considered a person of interest in that attack, which also involved a similar car — a dark, late-model Dodge Charger, Morales said.

Detectives released security camera footage to the public with the hope that someone could help identify the person in the images.

Miami police have reached out to other law enforcement organizations in South Florida to ask if they have similar cases targeting homeless people that are still open.