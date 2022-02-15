Man accused of stealing $25K dinosaur claw from Arizona gem show

A man was charged after allegedly stealing a dinosaur claw worth $25,000 from a gem show and trying to sell it to another vendor days later, Tucson, Arizona, police said.

Christopher Thomas, 39, allegedly took the claw from one vendor at the city's Gem and Mineral Show on Jan. 30, then tried to sell it to another on Feb. 8, police said, according to NBC affiliate KVOA of Tucson.

A dinosaur claw worth an estimated $25,000 was stolen from the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show. Tucson Police Department

That second vendor, Adam Aaronson, recognized the artifact and contacted Eric Miller, the owner of the dinosaur fossil who reported two claws stolen Jan. 30, the news station reported.

Together they set up a miniature sting operation. They told the suspect to bring in the claw for a “buyer,” who was actually Miller, to check out.

"When I saw it come into the room where I was hiding as the potential buyer, I was absolutely thrilled,” Miller told KVOA.

Aaronson then confronted Thomas, saying they would call police.

“I told the guy, ‘Sorry we have a problem, this claw is stolen property. We’re gonna have to call the police,’” Aaronson said.

Thomas been charged with trafficking stolen property, according to police.

Lawyer information for him was not immediately available.

The second claw stolen from Miller is still missing.