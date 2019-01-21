Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

A man living in Carson City, Nevada, is believed to be connected to a string of murders in the area, according to officials.

Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, was arrested on Saturday on immigration and stolen property charges, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said during a press conference.

Furlong said he believes Guzman has been in Carson City for about a year and is in the country illegally, but did not know where he is originally from.

After being taken into custody, police announced that Martinez-Guzman is a suspect in the string of homicides that took place in South Reno, Nevada, and Gardnerville, Nevada, between Jan. 10 and Jan. 15.

Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman. Carson City Sheriff's Office

"At this stage in the investigation, we feel confident we have the evidence that will link him to all four homicides," said Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam during the press conference on Sunday.

And on Sunday evening, before being charged with anything directly connected to the murders, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to use the deaths as part of a rationale for the proposed border wall.

"Four people in Nevada viciously robbed and killed by an illegal immigrant who should not have been in our Country. 26 people killed on the Border in a drug and gang related fight. Two large Caravans from Honduras broke into Mexico and are headed our way. We need a powerful Wall!" Trump tweeted.

The first of the killings was discovered on Jan. 10 when Connie Koontz, 56, was found dead in her home, according to the Nevada Independent. Days later, on Jan. 13, Sophia Renken, 74, was also found dead in her home, just miles from Koontz.

On Jan. 15, Gerald David, 81, and his wife, Sharon David, 80, were found dead in their homes, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

The Gazette Journal reported the Davids were found to have died from gunshot wounds.

On Sunday, Balaam did not specify what information the investigation had yielded that connected Martinez-Guzman to the killings.

Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said his office would be seeking arrest warrants for murder in the coming days, according to NBC News affiliate My News 4.

Martinez-Guzman is being held at the Carson City Detention Center.