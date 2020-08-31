Man arrested after brazen attempt to rape woman on New York subway platform

Police arrested a man on Sunday who allegedly attempted to rape a woman in a Manhattan subway station, a moment captured in a startling video that appeared to show him commit the act midday on Saturday.

Jose Reyes, 31, was arrested Sunday afternoon in East Harlem, police said, after attacking a 25-year-old woman who had exited the train at 11 a.m. Reyes allegedly followed her and then attacked her on the subway platform, bringing her to the ground.

"This heinous and horrendous act was interrupted by a good Samaritan who observed and got him to cease his behavior while subsequently videotaping the incident," said New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

The video showed Reyes on top of the unidentified woman thrusting his body on her, and police said he punched the woman and threw her to the floor. Numerous people witnessed the event.

The video of Reyes went viral on Saturday, as police asked for any tips that would help identify Reyes and lead to his arrest. Police said that the video, as well as three other tips, were "very instrumental in apprehending our individual."

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the New York City subway, said they were appalled to see the video and helped police to identify the suspect.

"This is disturbing and disgraceful. No one should ever have to experience this type of horrific attack in the transit system," Abbey Collins, a spokesperson for the MTA, told NBC New York prior to Reyes' arrest. "The MTA is working closely with the NYPD to find the suspect and hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law."