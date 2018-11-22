Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dennis Romero

A man was arrested Wednesday at the Atlanta airport after he allegedly went on an anti-Semitic rant on an evening flight, police said in a statement.

The suspect was seen on a cellphone video struggling with three officers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and yelling, "I'm not doing anything!" and "White guy with blue eyes and he was just like Trump — he's a Nazi!"

After a struggle, law enforcement officers handcuffed him.

David Toaf of Washington was arrested at 7:57 p.m. local time on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstructing or hindering an officer, according to police and inmate records.

NBC News affiliate WXIA reported that the flight began in Washington.

"Preliminary information indicates that while in flight to Atlanta a male began uttering anti-Semitic words to passengers aboard the aircraft," Atlanta police said in their statement. "When the flight arrived at the gate the male continued the disturbance and refused to provide officers with identification."

Toaf was jailed with no bond set.

The incident took place about three weeks after a man opened fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11. Suspect Robert Bowers had posted anti-Semitic rants online.