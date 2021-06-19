A man accused of assaulting California Gov. Gavin Newsom at an event in Oakland has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Newsom was walking to a pizza shop to promote small businesses Thursday morning when he "was approached by an aggressive individual," the California Highway Patrol, which provides Newsom's security detail, said in a statement.

Newsom did not appear to have been injured.

The East Bay Times reported that the suspect threw a water bottle at the governor.

"Members of the Governor's security detail removed the Governor from the situation, and the individual was arrested by CHP officers," the agency said.

The suspect was arrested based on allegations of assaulting a public official and resisting an officer.

The 54-year-old man was booked at Santa Rita Jail, CHP said, but there was no online record of him there Friday afternoon.

A woman who said she's the suspect’s sister described him as a homeless man who suffers from mental illness. The allegations were "consistent with his past behavior," she told Associated Press.