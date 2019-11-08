Breaking News Emails
A man wanted by police in connection with the kidnapping of Aniah Haley Blanchard, the teenage stepdaughter of UFC star Walt Harris, was arrested in Florida overnight.
Ibraheem Yazeed was apprehended in Escambia County, western Florida, at 2.32 a.m. Friday morning, hours after a first-degree kidnapping warrant was issued for his arrest.
Escambia County Major Andrew Hobbs confirmed the arrest to NBC News affiliate NBC12.
Police wanted to question him about the disappearance of the Blanchard, 19. Yazeed was identified by authorities as a person of interest after video surveillance showed him inside the convenience store where she was last seen on Oct. 23, in Auburn, Alabama.
Harris pulled out of a scheduled heavyweight bout on Dec. 7 after his stepdaughter's disappearance.
A car belonging to Blanchard, a student Southern Union College, was found damaged two days later in Montgomery, about an hour away from Auburn.
Yazeed was already out on bond for kidnapping and attempted murder charges when Auburn Police Department issued the warrant.
A police booking sheet lists his age as 30 and states he lives in Montgomery, Alabama. A police mugshot appeared to show bruising to his left eye.