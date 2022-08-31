Man arrested in deadly shooting of Dutch soldiers outside Indianapolis hotel

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the Indianapolis shooting that killed a Dutch commando and wounded two others, police said Tuesday.

Shamar Duncan, 22, was arrested Tuesday in the shooting that happened downtown about 4 a.m. Saturday, police said. Officials did not release any more details about a suspected motive.

Investigators believe there was some sort of disturbance between the victims and a suspect or suspects before the shooting, police have said.

The Dutch soldiers, members of the Commando Corps, were in Indiana for training and shot in front of their hotel while off-duty, the Dutch Ministry of Defense has said.

The Indiana National Guard has said that the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis reported. The 1,000-acre facility of around 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis, near Butlerville.

The Marion County coroner identified the person who was killed as Simmie Poetsema, according to police. The others suffered non-life- threatening injuries, police have said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment, and it is not clear if prosecutors have made a charging decision in the case.

It was not clear if Duncan had an attorney who could comment in his behalf. A phone number for anyone associated with him was not immediately found in public records.

Indianapolis police have not released many details about the circumstances before the shooting and did not respond to a request for more details, including whether anyone else was being sought, Tuesday evening.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren on Tuesday told The Associated Press that the shooting was upsetting.

“We do many trainings of our servicemen in the United States, and we really don’t expect this to happen. So it’s very, very concerning for us,” she said at a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Prague.

She told the news agency that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin contacted her Monday “to express his regrets and his condolences.”