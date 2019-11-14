A man accused of fatally stabbing another man in a fight over a chicken sandwich outside a Popeyes restaurant has been arrested, Maryland police said.
The Prince George's County Police Department tweeted late Wednesday that Ricoh McClain had been located and arrested.
It said no other information would be immediately released as the investigation continues.
McClain, 30, is facing murder and assault charges in the stabbing death of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis at a restaurant in Oxon Hill, outside Washington D.C. on Nov. 4.
McClain allegedly got in a verbal argument with Davis after the younger man cut in front of several customers waiting to order food.
Police have said that the line was designated for those ordering the chain's popular chicken sandwich, NBC Washington reported.
Davis was stabbed after the men stepped outside, where the fight continued.
The police department said this week that the suspect was identified by a police officer who saw the surveillance images from the Popeyes location and recognized McClain from previous investigation stops.
McClain is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, police said in a statement this week.