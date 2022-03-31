Man arrested in kidnapping case of Arizona girl was out on bond for alleged kidnapping of 2 other girls

A South Carolina man arrested Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old Arizona girl was out on bond, in an ankle monitor, for the alleged kidnapping of two other underage girls, authorities said.

Timothy Schultheis, 23, was wanted by authorities in Graham County Arizona for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old girl. He was arrested at his apartment in Bluffton, South Carolina, where the child was found unharmed, according to a Wednesday statement from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Schultheis was being held at the county detention center Thursday and is pending extradition to Arizona, the sheriff’s office said.

The FBI contacted the sheriff’s office Tuesday and said Schultheis was suspected of being at his home with the missing girl.

The child, the sheriff’s office said, was medically evaluated and has since been reunited with her family.

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona identified the girl as Betty Taylor. Betty went for a walk near her Safford home on March 20. After she didn’t return hours later, her family contacted authorities and a search began.

Officials in Arizona said the investigation into the child’s disappearance is ongoing.

Schultheis has been accused of kidnapping children before, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was contacted by authorities in Aiken County, South Carolina, on Sept. 18, 2020, about sisters aged 10 and 12 who were allegedly abducted from their home.

Schultheis was identified as a suspect, officials said.

Police found the 12-year-old girl at his then-apartment in Hilton Head Island, police said. Investigators learned Schultheis had dropped off the younger sister at a church near her home.

The 12-year-old child was medically evaluated, and investigators accused Schultheis of sexual assault.

He was arrested by sheriff’s office investigators who charged him with second-degree criminal sexual contact. Beaufort County records show Schultheis posted $15,000 bond on Sept. 18, 2020.

The investigation continued and authorities obtained a search warrant for his apartment. Electronic devices were seized and analyzed, according to the sheriff’s office.

As a result of that analysis, he was arrested again on Dec. 22, 2020, on charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18, officials said.

Schultheis posted $5,000 bond in that case, court records show.

Additional court records in South Carolina show he's also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Aiken County. He posted $10,000 bond on Dec. 24, 2020, records said.

"As a condition of his bond, Schultheis was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet," the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said. "Schultheis' electronic monitor was on his ankle at the time of (Wednesday's) arrest."

An attorney who was listed as representing Schultheis in the 2020 case in which he allegedly abducted the two siblings in South Carolina could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Schultheis’ relatives were also not reached.