Man arrested after multiple people fatally shot near the Mississippi-Tennessee border

A man was arrested in connection to shootings Friday that ended in "multiple fatalities" in a small Mississippi town outside of Memphis, officials said.

The incidents of gunfire happened at about 12:30 p.m. CST in Arkabutla, Tate County, which is about 40 miles south of downtown Memphis, Tennessee, officials said.

A Tate County Sheriff's spokesperson said there were "multiple fatalities" and "we have arrested the guy who did it."

NBC affiliate WMC of Memphis, reported that six people had been killed in the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.