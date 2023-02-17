IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Man arrested after multiple people fatally shot near the Mississippi-Tennessee border

Gunfire erupted in Arkabutla, a small town in Tate County Mississippi, just outside of Memphis, a spokesperson for Sheriff Brad Lance said.
By Juliette Arcodia and David K. Li

A man was arrested in connection to shootings Friday that ended in "multiple fatalities" in a small Mississippi town outside of Memphis, officials said.

The incidents of gunfire happened at about 12:30 p.m. CST in Arkabutla, Tate County, which is about 40 miles south of downtown Memphis, Tennessee, officials said.

A Tate County Sheriff's spokesperson said there were "multiple fatalities" and "we have arrested the guy who did it."

NBC affiliate WMC of Memphis, reported that six people had been killed in the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Juliette Arcodia
David K. Li

David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.