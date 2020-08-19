Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A New York City man was arrested and a woman is expected to turn herself in to face charges in an alleged assault on a teenage employee at the Sesame Place theme park near Philadelphia following a dispute over a mask requirement, police said.

Troy McCoy and Shakerra Bonds, both of the Bronx, each face charges including criminal conspiracy, disorderly conduct and harassment in the Aug. 9 attack on the 17-year-old worker, Middletown Township police said Wednesday.

McCoy, 39, tried to barricade himself in the couple's home Wednesday morning but was arrested by federal marshals, police said.

Other charges against him include aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He will be taken to Middletown to face charges.

Police said arrangements are being made for Bonds, 31, to surrender. She is also charged with simple assault. Court documents do not list attorneys representing them.

Sesame Place, a children's theme and water park, requires guests ages 2 and older to wear face coverings while in the park except while eating and drinking or in designated relaxation areas to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Face coverings are not allowed in the park's water attractions.

The employee reminded the couple about the mask requirement and was punched in the face before the two fled, police said. He was taken to a hospital and remained there for seven days. He required surgery for a fractured jaw and injuries to his teeth, police said.

"It's a shame you have a 17-year-old working hard and he's doing the right thing and reminding people about the mask policy and the governor's orders, and they did not receive it well," police Detective Steve Forman previously told NBC News, referring to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's mandate to wear masks in public.

A spokeswoman for Sesame Place, Dana Ryan, thanked police in a statement Wednesday "for their quick actions and support."

"We have issued a lifetime ban to the individuals involved for all of our parks across the country," the statement said. "The safety of our team members and guests remains our top priority."