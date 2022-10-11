Man grabs, sexually abuses 11-year-old walking home from school in Chicago

Chicago police are looking for a man who they say attacked and sexually abused an 11-year-old girl last week as she walked home from school.

The attack happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Washington Park neighborhood, police said in a statement.

The attacker, described as a man between 45 and 60 years old, grabbed the girl from behind, put his hand over her mouth and pulled her into an alley and sexually abused her, police said,

The girl was able to break free and run away, according to police. The suspect is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse, police said.

Chicago police released this sketch of the alleged offender. Chicago Police

Community activists have offered $4,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The attack involved a student at Dulles Elementary School, a K-8 campus. The school's principal said in a letter to parents that the crime involved a member of its school community but for privacy reasons could not disclose more details.

"We also want to emphasize again that we take all safety concerns very seriously," the letter read, adding that the school was working with the school district security office as well as Chicago police on additional safety measures.

The school also issued an alert on social media and told parents to pick up their children at school doors, and for students to walk in groups and to stay off their phones and be aware of their surroundings.

By Monday there had been no arrests, Chicago police said, and detectives continued to investigate.