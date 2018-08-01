Man beaten by Arizona officers wants police held accountable

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An unarmed man who was beaten by Arizona police officers last month said Thursday that he wants changes in the Mesa Police Department so that it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

"I am a family man and a God-fearing person," Robert Johnson, 33, said at a news conference at a Mesa church, occasionally becoming emotional. "I want Mesa to be held accountable for what, what they have done."

A police officer claimed in an arrest report that Johnson refused a request to sit down and looked ready to fight. That's why the officer tried to detain him, the report said, and the officer struck him several times after he resisted.

Four police officers had been placed on administrative leave, and a fifth officer was placed on leave Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

This week the police department released surveillance and body-camera video of the incident. The video does not appear to show Johnson, who is black, try to attack officers before police strike him with their hands.