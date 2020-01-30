Morning Rundown: Vanessa Bryant speaks, Trump defense expands, coronavirus latest, and U.S. life expectancy rises

Man in blackface robs Maryland bank, police say

Police described the suspect as a "white male, with paint on his face."
Image: A suspect in a robbery who used blackface to disguise his identity in Perryville, Md.
A suspect in a robbery who used blackface to disguise his identity in Perryville, Md.Perryville Police Department

By Ben Kesslen

A white man in Maryland wearing blackface robbed a bank on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect robbed a PNC bank in Perryville, Maryland, a town about 40 miles northeast of Baltimore, near the Delaware and Pennsylvania borders.

"We are seeking the public’s help in identifying the below pictured subject," Perryville police wrote on Facebook.

Police described the suspect as "a white male, with paint on his face," who seemed to be in his late 20s to early 30s. Authorities did not specify how much money he may have been able to steal from the bank.

Ben Kesslen is a reporter for NBC News. 