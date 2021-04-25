Man in body armor who backed car into police vehicle fatally shot by LAPD on Sunset Blvd.

A man who wore body armor and backed a car into a police vehicle in Los Angeles was fatally shot by officers, temporarily shutting down Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were responding to a call with their lights and sirens at about 2:30 p.m. when a car suddenly cut in front of them and hit the brakes, according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar. The vehicle then reversed into the patrol car.

The man exited the vehicle, wearing a bulletproof vest and keeping one arm behind his back, police said.

“The officers gave him commands which he did not follow, and he started counting down, saying 3-2-1,” Aguilar said. “He started to pull his right hand from behind his back out to the front.”

Officers shot the man, who has not been identified, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Body cameras were activated during the incident and the department will review the footage, according to Aguilar.

A gun was not recovered at the scene, police said. A search warrant for the car was pending Saturday and the department was interviewing witnesses for more information, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The man’s car had several stickers on it that referenced government deception, biblical terms and the Illuminati, NBC Los Angeles reported.