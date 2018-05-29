Man burns American flag blanket, starts wildfire in Washington State

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A man burning an American flag blanket in Washington State on Memorial Day weekend started a 5-acre wildfire, officials said Monday.

In a Facebook post, Grant County Fire District 13 said no structures were damaged in the blaze.

Fire crews respond to a 5-acre wildfire in Ephrata, Washington, which authorities say was started by a man who was burning a U.S. flag blanket. Grant County, Washington, Fire District 13

"No matter your political views, we think it’s safe to say we can all agree starting a wildfire is no good!" the post said.

It wasn't clear whether anyone was arrested. An Ephrata police sergeant said Monday night that he couldn't immediately comment or release a police report.

Isaac Merkl of Fire District 13 said the fire — which mostly burned sage brush — could have been much larger had the weather not cooperated.

"Any sort of wind and that would’ve been a totally different story," he said, adding that the point of the district's post was to "get in front of people's face — anything can start a fire."