Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Man burns American flag blanket, starts wildfire in Washington State

"No matter your political views, we think it's safe to say we can all agree starting a wildfire is no good!" Grant County fire officials said.
by Tim Stelloh /

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A man burning an American flag blanket in Washington State on Memorial Day weekend started a 5-acre wildfire, officials said Monday.

In a Facebook post, Grant County Fire District 13 said no structures were damaged in the blaze.

Image: Ephrata, Washington, wildfire
Fire crews respond to a 5-acre wildfire in Ephrata, Washington, which authorities say was started by a man who was burning a U.S. flag blanket.Grant County, Washington, Fire District 13

"No matter your political views, we think it’s safe to say we can all agree starting a wildfire is no good!" the post said.

It wasn't clear whether anyone was arrested. An Ephrata police sergeant said Monday night that he couldn't immediately comment or release a police report.

Isaac Merkl of Fire District 13 said the fire — which mostly burned sage brush — could have been much larger had the weather not cooperated.

"Any sort of wind and that would’ve been a totally different story," he said, adding that the point of the district's post was to "get in front of people's face — anything can start a fire."

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news