Multiple patrol vehicles were lit on fire and struck by rifle rounds early Wednesday at a Northern Michigan police station, authorities said.

The suspect remained at large on Wednesday afternoon and was described as a white male wearing camouflage, Michigan State Police said in a statement.

"The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," police said. "No troopers were in the vehicles when this occurred."

He was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV, police said.

The incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. at state police’s Sault Ste. Marie Post.

No one with state police were immediately reached Wednesday afternoon for additional comment.

"We are asking anyone in the area between 3 Mile Rd and M-80 on M-129 who may have home surveillance cameras to check activity from 3:15am and into the morning for any suspicious activity or the suspect vehicle we have listed above," police said. "Please contact the Sault Post with any info."